Baker 823; Gray Jr., Culp, Iresabal 300 in GRUSBC action

This week in Genesee Region USBC league bowling produced the high three-game series at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, an "out of the box" 300 game at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, another honor score and huge series by the reigning GRUSBC Scratch Memorial Tournament champion and the first perfect game of the season at Perry Bowling Center.

Tom Baker of Pavilion was a model of consistency on Thursday night as he spun games of 279, 278 and 266 for an 823 series on lanes 15-16 at the 24-lane center in Batavia.

The 46-year-old left-hander recorded 32 out of a possible 36 strikes -- 10 in the first game (including the first nine) and 11 each in the second and third games.

He overcame an open in the sixth frame of game three by finishing with six strikes for his third United States Bowling Congress-certified 800 series. He also has a trio of 300 games.

The big set raised his average to 219.

In other action:

Warsaw lefty Kevin Gray Jr. used a new ball -- the Ebonite Envision Pearl -- for the first time in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl and the result was 300-236-233--769 on lanes 3-4.

Gray, 42, now has at least a dozen certified 300 games, including two in Bergen and three at Perry Bowling Center. The 769 raised his league-high average to 223.

Scott Culp of Honeoye Falls, who won the Scratch Memorial last month for the fourth time, fired 215-300-257--772 in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League at Mancuso's.

The 44-year-old righty raised his center-leading average to 236 with his second straight 772 series.

Jacob Iresabal of Castile became the first league bowler at Perry Bowling Center to string 12 consecutive strikes in one game as he rolled 300 in the Thursday Night League on lanes 5-6.

The 37-year-old righty averages in the 190s.

Also, in the Wednesday Night Ladies League at Mancuso's, Mary Ann Stone of Batavia finished with a 277 game for a 597 series.

For a list of high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.