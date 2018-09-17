Bardol opens season with 299--814 at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen

Chris Bardol of Brockport wasted no time in getting his name on the Genesee Region USBC bowling honor score list as he posted a season-opening 299 game and 814 series in the G&W Vending League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

The 30-year-old right-hander is one of the most accomplished bowlers in the area, having registered numerous tournament titles at the local, collegiate and national levels.

For a list of scores around the GRUSBC, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

Mike Pettinella's Pin Points column will return to The Batavian this season, with his first column to appear this Thursday (Sept. 20).