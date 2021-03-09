Batavia advances with 55-36 win over Greece Olympia in Section V Class B1 girls' basketball

The Batavia Lady Blue Devils advanced to the semifinals of the Section V Class B1 girls’ basketball tournament tonight with a 55-36 victory over visiting Greece Olympia.

It was the fourth time the two teams have met this season with Batavia, 9-4, winning the previous three by 20 points each time.

Senior guards Mackenzie Reigle and Bryn Wormley, who both have reached the 1,000 point plateau for their varsity careers, led the way with 26 and 17 points, respectively.

As has been the norm, Reigle filled up the stat sheet with six assists, seven rebounds and 14 steals while Wormley added seven steals as Batavia pulled away after a bit of a slow start.

Reigle scored 14 of her points in the second quarter, hitting a pair of three-point attempts, as the Lady Devils went on a 15-4 run to take a 31-19 lead at intermission.

In the third quarter, Wormley led the way with 11 points, including two three-pointers as Batavia stretched its lead to 45-28.

Taylor Jung paced Olympia, 3-8, with 18 points.

The third-seeded Lady Devils advance to take on No. 2 Midlakes on Thursday at 7 p.m. at a site to be determined. Midlakes rolled past Wayne, 64-40.

In the other semifinal bracket on Thursday, it will be No. 1 Pal-Mac against No. 5 Livonia.

Pal-Mac crushed Newark, 56-24, while Livonia upset No. 4 Hornell, 60-39.

The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Photos by Steve Ognibene

Mackenzie Reigle begins a drive to the hoop.

Tess Barone shoots over Greece Olympia's Tenilya Murray.

Haylee Thornley moves past an Olympia defender.

Mack Harmon battles for a loose ball.

Kennedy Kolb makes a move as Olympia's Elaja Miller defends.

The entire Batavia team gathers for the home fans in celebration of Bryn Wormley reaching 1,000 points in its previous game at Greece Odyssey.