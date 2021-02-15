Batavia bowler places second in Super Bowl Singles Handicap Tournament

Batavian Jason Quilliam, who has rolled 300 games in league play on consecutive Mondays this month, placed second in the Super Bowl Singles Handicap Tournament at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Quilliam averaged 244 for his first six tournament games before slipping to a 179 game against Buffalo resident Andy Kaczorowski in the title match.

Kaczorowski fired a 270 game (255 scratch) against Quilliam to capture the $400 first prize.

He came in with a 200 average, receiving 15 pins, while Quilliam, who won $300, entered with a 215 average.

Handicap was based on 100 percent of the difference in the bowler’s average and 215. Bowlers with averages of 215 and higher received no handicap.

“I was gassed once we got to the finals, lost focus and had my worst game of the tournament,” said Quilliam, whose perfect games came in the Mancuso Real Estate Doubles League on Feb. 1 and Feb. 8.

Kaczorowski advanced to the title match with a 219-185 win over high qualifier Rich Wagner of Batavia (of 899 series fame), while Quilliam advanced by defeating Marty Lindner of Scottsville, 222-182.

Wagner and Lindner won $150 apiece.

Quarterfinal results had Kaczorowski beating Heather Roy of Rochester, 261-184; Quilliam topping Tom Baker of Pavilion, 259-178; Linder ousting Brady Weber of Perry, 198-192, and Wagner stopping Geoff Harloff of Batavia, 268-226.

Roy, Baker, Weber and Harloff won $100 each.

Wagner led the four-game qualifying round with a 989 score, while Quilliam was next with 984. Harloff secured the eighth and final spot with 928.

The tournament drew 42 entries.

From left, Jason Quilliam, Tournament Director Mark Brown, Andy Kaczorowski​. Submitted photo.