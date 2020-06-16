Local Matters

June 16, 2020 - 10:30pm

Batavia City School District: Budget, Jackson project pass; Benedict, Bowman, Bromley elected

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Batavia City School Distrtict.

Voting on Batavia City School District's $51,470,726 budget, capital project and board of education election:

Proposition #1 – Budget
Yes – 1,489
No – 862

Proposition #2 – Capital Project (Jackson Playground, Restroom Renovation)
Yes – 1,277
No – 1,079

School Board – Three Positions
Alice Ann Benedict – 1,828
Barbara Bowman – 1,779
Tanni Bromley – 1,623
Write-In candidate -- John Reigle - 489 out of 544 total write-in candidates

Library Trustee -- Two Seats
Kristie Evans - 2096
Write-in candidate -- Leslie Moma - 45 out of 234 total write in candidates

