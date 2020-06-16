Batavia City School District: Budget, Jackson project pass; Benedict, Bowman, Bromley elected

Voting on Batavia City School District's $51,470,726 budget, capital project and board of education election:

Proposition #1 – Budget

Yes – 1,489

No – 862

Proposition #2 – Capital Project (Jackson Playground, Restroom Renovation)

Yes – 1,277

No – 1,079

School Board – Three Positions

Alice Ann Benedict – 1,828

Barbara Bowman – 1,779

Tanni Bromley – 1,623

Write-In candidate -- John Reigle - 489 out of 544 total write-in candidates

Library Trustee -- Two Seats

Kristie Evans - 2096

Write-in candidate -- Leslie Moma - 45 out of 234 total write in candidates