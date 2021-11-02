Batavia Downs cancels remaining Friday racing dates

By Tim Bojarski for Batavia Downs

Due to a lack of entries, the management of Batavia Downs and the Western New York Harness Horsemen’s Association have announced that pending approval from the New York State Gaming Commission, live racing on Friday (Nov. 5) and Friday (Nov. 12) will be canceled. The draw scheduled today for Friday (Nov. 5) was not held and there will be no draw for Friday (Nov. 12).

With that schedule change in place, the condition sheet will also change to ensure everyone who does enter still gets raced. All top trot classes that normally race on Friday will be moved to Saturday and the remainder of the Friday classes will be moved to Wednesday, and both moves are for the remainder of the meet.

Also please note that due to the Breeders Cup races this Saturday (Nov. 6), Batavia Downs live racing post time will be moved to 3:15 p.m. to accommodate the simulcast.