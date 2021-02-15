Batavia girls notch first victory of season behind Bryn Wormley's 29 points

After failing to find the range in a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, senior guard Bryn Wormley hit her first three three-point shots tonight and went on to score a game-high 29 points to spark the Batavia High Lady Devils to a 69-34 victory over host Greece Odyssey in Monroe County League girls' basketball action.

It was the first win in four outings for Batavia, which raced to 13-point first-quarter lead and never looked back against Odyssey, 0-2.

Wormley's sharpshooting in the game's first five minutes propelled Batavia to an 11-2 advantage. She then converted a pass from senior guard Mackenzie Reigle to make it 13-2. A basket by Tess Barone, a steal and layup by Reigle and a 15-footer from the side by Haylee Thornley made it 19-6 after one period.

Batavia blew the game wide open in the second quarter, outscoring the home team 19-2 behind Wormley's 11 points -- all on two-point baskets and foul shots.

Odyssey rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Batavia 19-9 to cut the deficit to 47-27, before the Lady Devils put up a 22-point fourth quarter to win going away.

Reigle filled the stat sheet - recording a triple-double with 14 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds -- and came up with seven steals, while Barone tallied nine points and Thornley added eight points. Batavia made nine of its 14 free throw attempts.

For Odyssey, three players -- Sienna Tyo, Janayla Hunter and Asia Philip -- each scored nine points.

Batavia's next game is Wednesday at Greece Olympia.