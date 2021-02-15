Local Matters

February 15, 2021 - 6:39pm

Batavia girls notch first victory of season behind Bryn Wormley's 29 points

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, Batavia High girls basketball.

After failing to find the range in a loss to Notre Dame on Saturday, senior guard Bryn Wormley hit her first three three-point shots tonight and went on to score a game-high 29 points to spark the Batavia High Lady Devils to a 69-34 victory over host Greece Odyssey in Monroe County League girls' basketball action.

It was the first win in four outings for Batavia, which raced to 13-point first-quarter lead and never looked back against Odyssey, 0-2.

Wormley's sharpshooting in the game's first five minutes propelled Batavia to an 11-2 advantage. She then converted a pass from senior guard Mackenzie Reigle to make it 13-2. A basket by Tess Barone, a steal and layup by Reigle and a 15-footer from the side by Haylee Thornley made it 19-6 after one period.

Batavia blew the game wide open in the second quarter, outscoring the home team 19-2 behind Wormley's 11 points -- all on two-point baskets and foul shots.

Odyssey rallied in the third quarter, outscoring Batavia 19-9 to cut the deficit to 47-27, before the Lady Devils put up a 22-point fourth quarter to win going away.

Reigle filled the stat sheet - recording a triple-double with 14 points, 14 assists and 12 rebounds -- and came up with seven steals, while Barone tallied nine points and Thornley added eight points. Batavia made nine of its 14 free throw attempts.

For Odyssey, three players -- Sienna Tyo, Janayla Hunter and Asia Philip -- each scored nine points.

Batavia's next game is Wednesday at Greece Olympia.

