Batavia girls roll past Greece Olympia behind Reigle's 22 points, 12 steals

Batavia High made it two straight wins over Greece school district teams this week, defeating host Greece Olympia, 55-35, tonight in Monroe County League girls' basketball.

Senior guards Mackenzie Reigle and Bryn Wormley scored 22 and 15 points, respectively, for the Lady Devils, who on Monday topped Greece Odyssey by a 69-34 score.

Reigle registered a triple-double (points, rebounds and assists) in Monday's game and made her presence felt in all areas again tonight by dishing out six assists, grabbing seven rebounds and recording 12 steals.

Wormley scored eight points in the first quarter as Batavia, 2-3, raced out to a 15-4 lead, and Reigle tallied eight in the second quarter to help the Lady Devils take a 31-14 advantage into the locker room.

The lead ballooned to 45-20 after three periods before Olympia outscored the visitors, 15-10, in the final quarter. Taylor Jung led Olympia, 1-2, with 18 points.

Kennedy Kolb chipped in with six points and Tess Barone had four for Batavia, which is scheduled to host Olympia at 3:15 p.m. this Saturday.