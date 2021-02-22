Batavia girls trounce Odyssey, 63-32, for fourth straight victory

The Batavia High Lady Devils won their fourth straight game tonight, defeating visiting Greece Odyssey, 63-32, in Monroe County League girls’ basketball action.

It was Batavia’s second victory over Odyssey in a week, with the Lady Devils registering a 69-34 win last Monday at Odyssey.

Senior guards Mackenzie Reigle and Bryn Wormley combined for 42 points as Batavia raised its record to 4-3.

Wormley tallied 10 of her 18 in the first quarter as Batavia jumped out to a 19-11 lead and Reigle scored 12 of her game-high 24 in the second quarter to help the Lady Devils to a 43-16 halftime advantage.

Reigle just missed a triple-double as she came up with 11 steals and nine rebounds (plus seven assists)

Seniors Haylee Thornley and Kennedy Kolb chipped in with seven and six points, respectively, while exhibiting solid defense as Batavia limited Odyssey to 14 made baskets.

Serenity Rodgers scored 13 and Asia Philip had 12 for Odyssey.

The Lady Devils are scheduled to host Pittsford Sutherland at 8 p.m. Thursday.