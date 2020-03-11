Local Matters

March 11, 2020 - 8:30pm

Batavia High trio captures all-league basketball honors

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, Batavia High girls basketball.

Three members of the Batavia High Lady Blue Devils varsity basketball team received Monroe County League Division 4 accolades after leading their team to a 14-8 record this season. From left are Bryn Wormley, first team all-league; Mackenzie Reigle, first team all-league and Division 4 Player of the Year, and Emma Krolczyk, second team all-league. Wormley and Reigle are juniors while Krolczyk is a senior. The girls received their certificates tonight at a banquet at Roman's (formerly City Slickers) celebrating the varsity and junior varsity teams' seasons. Photo by Mike Pettinella.

