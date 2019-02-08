Batavia Lady Blue Devils stop Odyssey for 15th victory of the season

The Batavia High Lady Blue Devils, getting contributions from its entire roster, raised its Monroe County Division 4 girls' basketball record to 6-0 tonight with a 48-36 victory over visiting Greece Odyssey.

Batavia, now 15-2 overall, closes out the regular season against two divisional foes -- at Greece Olympia on Monday and home versus Pittsford Sutherland on Wednesday (Senior Night).

Coach Marty Hein’s squad is in position to grab the No. 1 seed in Class B1, with Midlakes and Hornell also in contention. Batavia’s first sectional tournament game will take place on Friday, Feb. 22.

Tonight’s game showcased the Lady Devils’ ball-hawking defense that forced 20 turnovers (including 10 steals) and produced 11 blocked shots, and an offense sparked by hard drives to the basket by senior guard Ryann Stefaniak and sophomore guard Mackenzie Reigle.

Batavia jumped out to a 7-0 lead but Odyssey, which came into the contest on a nine-game winning streak, rallied behind junior forward Treanna Blenman’s eight points to close within 14-12 after the first quarter.

The Lady Devils outscored the Leopards 12-6 in the second quarter and 10-6 in the third quarter to open a 12-point lead, which proved to be the margin of victory.

Stefaniak led Batavia with 18 points, along with five rebounds and three blocked shots, while Reigle had 12 points, six steals and three assists, and sophomore guard Bryn Wormley tallied 10 points.

Batavia also was sparked by senior guard Jenae Colkey, who filled the stat sheet with four points, six rebounds, two steals and two assists, and junior forward Emma Krolczyk, who had four points and five blocked shots.

Senior center Meghan Houseknecht and sophomores Tess Barone, Kennedy Kolb and Bella Houseknecht also saw significant minutes.

Blenman was the top scorer for Odyssey, 3-4 in the division and 13-6 overall, with 23 points – 14 in the first half and nine of the team’s 12 in the final period.