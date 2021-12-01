Batavia Notre Dame United hockey team posts 'gutty' victory in season opener against Aquinas

If it’s possible to have a “defining moment” in the first game of the season, Marc Staley, head coach of the Batavia Notre Dame United varsity ice hockey club, said he may have witnessed one during the third period of Tuesday night’s Section V season opener.

In front of a large and energized crowd at the Batavia Ice Arena, United posted a 6-3 victory over visiting Aquinas Institute in its debut following the merger of the Batavia High and Notre Dame programs.

Staley said his team’s ability to control its emotions with the score tied at 3-3 midway through the third period was the difference in the game.

“The kids really gutted it out down the stretch,” he said. “We called a timeout with seven minutes and 40 seconds to go. And all we said was to breathe – everybody reset. This is a big moment.

“It's a 3-3 game. It's an emotional night. Just breathe. Let’s go put the stamp on this thing right now. We have the power play. Let’s go execute the power play.”

Batavia ND did just that, with seniors Andrew Kasmarek, Gavin Schrader and Vin DiRisio working together to produce what proved to be the game winning goal.

Defenseman Kasmarek, who shined in the penalty killing department, was at the top of the power play and “executed it perfectly,” Staley said.

“(Kasmarek and Schrader) got the puck across ice to Vincent, which is what we wanted, and he fired the puck in the net,” Staley said.

DiRisio’s goal at the 9:59 mark put Batavia ND in front, 4-3, and United was able to hold off Aquinas, which pulled its goalie in the final minutes – leading to empty net goals by DiRisio and Schrader.

Staley thinks the team’s response to the timeout could be a rallying point as the players, including some from other Genesee County schools, seek to bond as a unit.

“I hope that was a moment that we're going to be able to call back on already – that we were able to calm down,” he said. “Hockey is played with an active body and a calm mind. We were able to calm our minds, go back to the task at hand and execute down the stretch.”

The win was a costly one, however, as junior Cooper Hamilton, the team’s second line center, suffered a broken collarbone on the game’s first shift when he fell into the boards. He is expected to be out of action for at least six weeks, Staley said.

Batavia ND also played without its first line center, senior Zack Eschberger, who is quarantined due to an exposure to COVID-19.

“He’s not positive but he’s out for the first two games. We found that out less than 24 hours before the game,” Staley said.

That forced the coaching staff to improvise, putting together different combinations on the front line.

“I mean, our whole game plan and our whole line sequencing was just immediately thrown off. And it was not the easiest situation to coach, when you're thrown curveballs like that to manage the bench and to find combinations, and you really have to just coach on the fly, which is not ideal,” Staley said.

Furthermore, starting goaltender sophomore Frank Falleti injured his leg early in the third period and had to come out of the game. His status for this weekend’s two contests in Potsdam is uncertain, Staley said.

His replacement, senior Courtney Schum, came through with flying colors – giving up only one goal, which was tallied by CJ Mangone, his second of the game.

“Courtney came in and did a tremendous job for us in a really pressure packed moment,” Staley said. “She was coming in cold and did a great job and made some big saves for us down the stretch to help us secure the lead.”

Junior center Ronin Hofmaster and Kasmarek had first-period goals for United, and Hofmaster scored again in the third period to give the home team a 3-2 lead. Schrader had three assists and DiRisio had two.

Going forward, Hofmaster, who Staley credited as having a “phenomenal” game, will anchor the second line with freshman wingers Brady Johnson and Jameson Motyka. Key defensemen include juniors Noah Hudson, Alex Johnson and Bryce Feldman and seniors Kasmarek and Parker Corbelli.

United travels to Potsdam for games against Canton (Friday) and Potsdam (Saturday). Its next home game is at 6 p.m. Dec. 9 against Portside Royals.