Batavian Johnson spins 822 series in Toyota league at Mancuso's

Batavian Mike Johnson grabbed the spotlight in league bowling action last week by rolling a lofty 822 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday night league at Mancuso Bowling Center.

The 52-year-old left-hander put together games of 279-255-288 for the Eastown Beverage team for his fifth United States Bowling Congress-certified 800 series to go along with a handful of 300 games.

Johnson – an employee of MTM Property Management in Rochester – rolled 10 strikes in the opening game and eight more in game two before stringing 10 consecutive strikes in game three. His bid for a perfect game was thwarted by a stubborn 7 pin on the 11th ball – but he had the 800 well in hand by that point.

He used a Radical Intel bowling ball, drilled by Brian Green of Striking Effects Pro Shop, for the first time.

Johnson said he plans on competing in the Genesee Region USBC’s first tournament of the season -- the Handicap Bracket Challenge singles event on Saturday, Oct. 26th at Mancuso Bowling Center – and in the Genesee Region USBC Senior Masters Tournament on Sunday, Nov. 3rd at Mount Morris Lanes.

