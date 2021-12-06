BBA South team rallies in final event to capture Karl Marth Cup bowling competition for second straight time

The BBA South rallied in the final event – four-man Baker-style Team – to upset host BBA North, 64-59, in the 27th annual Karl Marth Cup bowling competition Saturday at Medina Lanes.

The win is the second straight for the South squad, which is comprised mostly of bowlers from the southern portion of the former Batavia Bowling Association. The match did not take place last year due to COVID-19.

Still, the BBA North, consisting of bowlers from the northern part of the former BBA, has the upper hand in the series, 15-12.

The Baker teams of Mike Johnson, Paul Spiotta, Geoff Harloff and Jason Quilliam, and Jim Pursel, Scott Culp, Fred Gravanda and Matt Balduf swept their matches to earn 18 points, while the other Baker team of Ed Doody, Steve O’Dell, Josh Elliott and Rick Underhill managed to take two of seven points as the South came back from a 52-44 deficit.

The South opened with an 13-11 advantage in Doubles, before the North took the Baker Doubles competition, 15-9, and the Singles events, 26-22.

Individually, Jake Rosenbeck of Medina earned the Scott Wright Memorial Award by averaging 259 – including a 299 game – while winning three of his four matches. Teammate Brian Cline averaged a whopping 265 for his matches, but only compiled a 2-2 records as he went against the South’s Scott Culp (238 average) each time.

The South’s Jason Quilliam, making his Marth Cup debut, received the Joe Trigilio Memorial Award by averaging 221 en route to winning three of his four matches.

Submitted photo: Members of the BBA South team are, front from left, Geoff Harloff, Jason Quilliam, Matt Balduf, Steve O'Dell; back, Josh Elliott, Jim Pursel, Mike Johnson, Scott Culp, Ed Doody (captain), Paul Spiotta, Rick Underhill, Fred Gravanda.