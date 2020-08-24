Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

August 24, 2020 - 3:50pm

Bowlers return to Mancuso's; league meetings scheduled for this week

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Bowling, notify, mancuso bowling center.

rj_1.jpg

social_bowl_1.jpg

Mancuso Bowling Center opened its doors for business at 3 p.m. today, welcoming bowlers back for the first time since being forced to shutdown in mid-March due to COVID-19.

Former Batavian Randy Johnson (top photo), an avid bowler, drove in from Buffalo to get in some practice time. Photo at bottom shows a sign -- Please Social Distance 6 Ft. Apart -- as part of New York State's reopening requirements.

Other changes include hand sanitizing stations throughout the faciliity and instructions on face coverings, food service and proper use of house bowling balls and rental shoes. Manager Mike Sputore said league meetings are being held this week.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.

Previously: Amid confusion, public health director responds to questions about bowling league guidelines

Calendar

August 2020

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button