Bowlers return to Mancuso's; league meetings scheduled for this week

Mancuso Bowling Center opened its doors for business at 3 p.m. today, welcoming bowlers back for the first time since being forced to shutdown in mid-March due to COVID-19.

Former Batavian Randy Johnson (top photo), an avid bowler, drove in from Buffalo to get in some practice time. Photo at bottom shows a sign -- Please Social Distance 6 Ft. Apart -- as part of New York State's reopening requirements.

Other changes include hand sanitizing stations throughout the faciliity and instructions on face coverings, food service and proper use of house bowling balls and rental shoes. Manager Mike Sputore said league meetings are being held this week.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.

