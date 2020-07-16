Bowling association cancels annual banquet, awards four scholarships, to hold grand prize drawing on Aug. 5

The Genesee Region United States Bowling Congress Board of Directors has voted to cancel the Annual Banquet that was scheduled for July 25 at Batavia Downs Gaming.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the social distancing mandates that go with it, the board felt that it would be best to hold off on any large gatherings at this time.

The plan is to hold the banquet, including the Hall of Fame ceremony, on May 8, 2021, at Batavia Downs Gaming.

The association’s leaders in league high average, high game and high series – for both adults and youth – will be recognized with the presenting of plaques at the 2021 ceremony.

The 2019-20 leaders are as follows:

High Game – Men, 300, held by many; Women, 279, Diane Hurlburt, Warsaw; Youth, 300, Boys, Tony Sprague, Batavia, and Kyle Johnson, Batavia; Girls, 279, Jillian Menzie, Bergen.

High Series – Men, 834, Alex Allis, Medina; Women, 815, Diane Hurlburt, Warsaw; Youth, Boys, 752, Tony Sprague, Batavia; Girls, 653, Jillian Menzie, Bergen.

High Average – Men, 246.2, Curtis Foss, Medina; Women, 211, Amanda Coniglio, Mount Morris; Youth, Boys, 199, Dennis Van Duser, Perry; Girls, 196, Jillian Menzie, Bergen.

SCHOLARSHIP RECIPIENTS

The association voted to honor four graduating senior bowlers with scholarships for the 2019-20 season. All four will receive scholarships in the amount of $600.

This year’s recipients are Jillian Menzie of Bergen (Rose Garden Bowl), Tony Sprague of Batavia (Mancuso Bowling Center), Emma Miller of Le Roy (Mancuso’s), and Dennis Van Duser of Perry (Perry Bowling Center).

GRAND PRIZE DRAWING

The board did agree, however, to conduct the association’s annual “grand prize drawing” at its next board meeting, tentatively slated for 6 p.m. Aug. 5.

Three $500 prizes and four $25 prizes will be awarded in a random drawing of “entries” accumulated by bowlers through the association’s awards program.

LEAGUE SUPPLY PICK UP

In other action, the board agreed to set Tuesday, Aug. 11 and Thursday, Aug. 13 as the league supply distribution dates for the 2020-21 season.

Secretaries of USBC leagues that bowl at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, Le Roy Legion Lanes, Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, Paris Lanes in Oakfield, Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion and Medina Lanes will be able to pick up their supplies after 6 p.m. on Aug. 11 at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Secretaries of USBC leagues that bowl at Mount Morris Lanes, Perry Bowling Center, Letchworth Pines in Portageville, Livingston Lanes in Geneseo and Raider Lanes in Caledonia will be able to pick up their supplies after 6 p.m. on Aug. 13 at Mount Morris Lanes.

The supply packet will include membership cards, high score applications, league sanction application and updated league information.

President Gary Kuchler, Association Manager Mike Pettinella and Director John Wood plan on being present on both dates to answer questions, and are hopeful that bowling centers will be reopened by then.

BOARD VACANCIES

Kuchler announced that board of director positions will be extended for another year since the Annual Banquet is on hold.

At its most recent meeting, the board elected Jerry Davis of Pavilion as vice president.

Four association members – Rich Culver of Medina, AJ Allenbrandt of Le Roy, and Batavians Brian Green and Mike Johnson -- have indicated their desire to fill vacancies on the board and have been recommended by the board for appointment at the August meeting.

Two other openings on the board are vacant.

GRUSBC members interested in serving on the board are asked to contact Kuchler at (585) 356-5915 or by sending an email to: [email protected]