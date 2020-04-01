Bowling association cancels tourney, moves awards banquet to July 25

The Genesee Region USBC has cancelled its annual Association Tournament and postponed its Awards Banquet due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

GRUSBC President Gary Kuchler today announced that the Team, Doubles & Singles tournament that was scheduled for Rose Garden Bowl and Le Roy Legion Lanes last month will not take place this year.

Team captains who pre-paid will be receiving refund checks this week.

He also said that the Awards Banquet set for May 9 will be moved (tentatively) to July 25 at Batavia Downs Gaming.

“Hopefully, we will be able to hold our banquet to recognize this season’s top bowlers, Hall of Fame inductees and scholarship recipients,” Kuchler said, adding that he plans to call a board of directors’ meeting when conditions allow or possibly conduct a meeting by conference call.

He also asked league secretaries to submit their final average sheets to the GRUSBC office, 55 Edgewood Drive, Batavia, as soon as possible or to contact Association Manager Mike Pettinella for assistance ([email protected] or 343-3736).

In another bowling development, the remainder of the Tommy Kress 60-and-Over Tour schedule has been cancelled.

Kress said that all funds designated for the season-ending final tournament will be carried over to next season. His 10-event slate for 2020-21 is set to begin on Oct. 18.