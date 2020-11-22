Bowling: Gray Jr. posts 770, MacDonald rolls 751 in league action
Warsaw's Kevin Gray Jr. continued his red-hot bowling in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen this week.
The left-hander popped a 279 game en route to a 770 series, his second big 700 set in the past four weeks. At the end of October, he rolled a 798 series.
Gray's latest effort raised his average to 233 after 30 games.
In other action around the Genesee Region USBC last week:
-- Gary MacDonald of Batavia fired a 751 series in the Wednesday Nite Misfits at Mancuso Bowling Center, raising his average to 229.
-- Laurie Morgante of Bergen rolled 658 in the Wednesday Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl.
-- Darlene Balduf of South Byron spun a 261 game and 627 series in the Wednesday Nite Ladies League at Mancuso's.
