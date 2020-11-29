Local Matters

November 29, 2020 - 10:02am

Bowling: Hanks rolls 300--762; Jopson 782, Burdick 768, Gurnsey 290--746, Hahn 738

posted by Mike Pettinella in Bowling, sports.

Whether he's oiling the lanes, working on a pinsetter, helping out in the kitchen or bowling in a league, Robbie Hanks is known as someone who gives 100 percent to his father, Randy's, business -- Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

On Monday night, he was rewarded by rolling a 300 game while competing in the Sneezy's Monday League at Oak Orchard Bowl.  His games were 225-237-300 for a 762 series.

The 28-year-old right-hander now has nine perfect games to go along with three 800 series, all at the Albion establishment.

Also in the league, Brandon Gurnsey started with a spare before stringing 11 straight strikes for a 290 game in a 746 series.

In other action around the Genesee Region:

-- Rodney Jopson posted 279--782 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen;

-- Justin Burdick fired 266--768 in the Tompkins Bank Monday Night NFL League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia;

-- Tom Hahn spun 258--738 in the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League at Mancuso's.

In the Genesee Region Youth Travel League, Juliana Allis of Medina, a 15-year-old righty, rolled 199-241-236--676 to lead Oak Orchard Bowl 3 over Mancuso's, 23-5, on opening week at Mount Morris Lanes. 

The Oak Orchard Bowl 1 team posted a 21-7 win over Le Roy Legion Lanes as Jesse Keller posted 232--623.

The league bowls again at 1 p.m. Dec. 6 at Oak Orchard Bowl.

For a list of high scores last week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of this page.

