Bowling: Morris records 299 at Oak Orchard Bowl

Alex Morris of Batavia came within a pin of his first United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect game last week in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The 31-year-old right-hander strung 11 strikes before coming up high on the final ball -- leaving a 3-pin -- for a 299 game. It is the second 299 for Morris, who will receive an award from the Genesee Region USBC. He finished with a 691 series.

High series for the week included Scott Gibson of Oakfield, 750 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen; Curtis Foss, 749 in the Sneezy's League, and Jim Pursel, 741 in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.