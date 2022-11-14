Bowling tournament raises $1,385 for Oakfield man

The local bowling community rolled out the red carpet for an Oakfield resident and longtime kegler who has been battling bladder cancer.

A 3-person no-tap tournament to benefit Claude Schultz that took place at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia on Saturday generated $1,385 to help pay for the 62-year-old tractor trailer master technician’s medical bills.

“I would like to thank the Genesee Region USBC bowlers, Mark and Penny Brown (tournament directors) and Mancuso Bowling Center for putting this event on for me,” said Schultz, who was at the fundraiser along with his wife, Cathy, two of his daughters and three of his grandchildren. “This means a lot to my family and me.”

Schultz has been out of work – and off the lanes – since undergoing two operations in August and September and, after that, six weeks of chemotherapy. He said he goes back to the doctor on Dec. 6 for an “exploratory’ procedure.

If all goes well, Schultz said his plan is to substitute on a league with his friends at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen after the first of the year.

Thirty-nine teams competed in the tournament, with seven earning prize money.

The team of Shayne Herold, Aaron Philp and Adam Philp placed first with a 2,428 score to win $630. The team of Scott Shields, Tom Rohl and Brown finished second with 2,414 ($360), and Rick Underhill, Fred Gravanda and Matt Balduf placed third with 2,390 ($200).