Bowling tournaments to ring in the New Year

Medina Lanes and Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia are ringing in the New Year with tournaments on the first three weekends of January.

On Jan. 1, Medina Lanes is holding its New Year’s Day Handicap Eliminator, a handicap singles event offering a first prize of $400, based on 40 entries. Squad times are 10 a.m. and noon, and the entry fee is $40.

The top 16 will advance to the eliminator round, where half of the field moves on after one additional game until a champion is determined. Handicap is based on 90 percent of the difference in the bowler’s average and 250.

The tournament is open to Genesee Region USBC members from the past two seasons. To enter, call 585-318-4474.

-- On Jan. 7-8, Mancuso Bowling Center is hosting the 69th GRUSBC Scratch Memorial, a scratch singles event offering a $1,000 first prize, based on 80 entries. Entry fee is $60. The GRUSBC is adding $300 to the tournament prize fund.

Four-game qualifying squad times are 11 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. Jan. 7 and 10 a.m. Jan. 8. One in five from each squad will advance to the semifinals, which are scheduled following the 10 a.m. squad on Sunday.

The tournament will be bowled on a special “Challenge” oil pattern designed by Kegel, and available for viewing at www.bowlgr.com starting on Jan. 3

To enter, call 585-343-3736 or send an email to [email protected].

-- On Jan. 15, Medina Lanes will host the 9th annual GRUSBC Adult-Junior Doubles Handicap Tournament, with squad times at 1:30 and 3:30 p.m.

Two youth divisions – 12 & under and 13 & over – are planned. Scholarships will be awarded to the top youth bowlers in each division. Entry fee is $45 per team.

All bowlers must be members of the GRUSBC. To enter, call 585-343-3736 or send an email to [email protected].

Entry forms for the GRUSBC tournaments are posted at www.bowlgr.com.