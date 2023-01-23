Busmire notches 300 game; Foss posts 801

Harris Busmire of Bergen picked up another honor score this week when he posted a 300 game at his hometown Rose Garden Bowl.

The 58-year-old right-hander turned an otherwise pedestrian night into one to remember when he finished with the perfect game on lanes 7-8 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League. His other games were 233 and 166.

On Dec. 15, Busmire posted an 813 series in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl.

At Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, Curtis Foss of Medina registered his fourth 800 series in the Genesee Region USBC this season -- spinning 268-258-275--801 in the Sneezy's Monday Night League.

At Medina Lanes, Scott Allis of Medina fired a pair of 279 games in a 791 series in the Sunday Rolloffs League -- four days after a 277--772 in the Wednesday Community League.

At Mancuso Bowling Center, Gary MacDonald of Batavia rolled a 297 game in the County Line Stone Friday Trios League.

