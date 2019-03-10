Celebrating a successful season: Batavia High Girls' Basketball

Senior guard Ryann Stefaniak, left, and Head Coach Marty Hein share a moment together after today's Batavia High girls' basketball program banquet at T.F. Brown's.

Stefaniak scored 1,357 points during her BHS career and was named Player of the Year in Monroe County Division 4 this season. Hein was selected Class B1 Coach of the Year after leading his team to a 17-2 regular season.

The Lady Blue Devils won two Section 5 Class B1 contests before losing to Midlakes in the title game.

Three members of the Lady Devils were named to the Monroe County Division 4 all-star team, with Mackenzie Reigle, left, and Bryn Wormley, right, making the First Team and Emma Krolczyk making the Second Team. All three will return next year.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.