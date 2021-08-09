City congratulates Batavia Business and Professional Women's Club on its 100th anniversary

Photo: Shannon Plath, second from left, president of the Batavia Business and Professional Women's Club, accepts a proclamation from the Batavia City Council tonight in recognition of the local organization's 100th anniversary. Plath said the club could have disbanded when COVID-19 hit last year but the ladies "stepped up" with fundraising and Zoom calls. "We just made it happen," she said, and now the group is on solid ground. From left are Council members Rose Mary Christian, Patti Pacino and Kathleen Briggs. Photo by Mike Pettinella.