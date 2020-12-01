City of Batavia manager job notice sets an application deadline of Dec. 30

More than five months after the departure of Martin Moore, the professional job search firm that steered the former Eunice, N.M., city manager to Batavia has reached the national advertising stage in the process of finding his replacement.

An internet search revealed that the job vacancy notice, City Manager – City of Batavia, N.Y. – is on the website of the Pennsylvania Municipal League, and one can only assume that the advertisement (see below) has found its way across the United States. The notice sets a Dec. 30 deadline for candidates to submit their resumes.

It was crafted by The Novak Consulting Group of Cincinnati, Ohio, represented by Senior Manager Catherine Tuck Parrish, who is working with the local screening/search committee of Council members Patti Pacino and John Canale, Public Works Director Matt Worth and Human Resources Specialist Dawn Fairbanks.

City Council, on Aug. 13, 2018, hired Moore, who had been city manager in Eunice, N.M., for the previous seven years.

On June 20, 2020, it was announced that Moore and Council mutually agreed to part ways – setting the stage for Assistant City Manager Rachael Tabelski to take over the top spot on an interim basis until a permanent manager was found.

Moore’s leaving prior to serving two full years also triggered a provision in its contract with Novak to obtain a “free search” for his replacement. Nonetheless, there are costs involved this time around, including the expense of placing job vacancy notices.

Worth today said the committee spoke with Tuck Parrish to go over the details of the job description.

“We outlined some of the stuff for the advertising, and really, that is about as far as it has gotten,” Worth said, indicating that he plans to assist in the search beyond his retirement date of Jan. 15. “We reviewed what the position is – taking the previous advertisement and making some adjustments to it.”

Pacino said Tuck Parrish distributed material to each of the Council members to explain the process.

“She met with us via Zoom and we talked for quite a long time – we told her what we were looking for and all of that – and she said she would get in touch with all of the Council members to make sure they knew she was working on it,” Pacino said.

Emails from The Batavian to Tuck Parrish for comment have not been returned, but forwarded to city officials.

Canale also did not respond to an email or return a phone call.

Worth said he had no specifics regarding salary and that future meetings will be scheduled after receiving responses from the advertisement.

Tabelski has publicly stated that she intends to apply for the position.

The advertisement found on the PML website reads as follows:

Position Summary

The City of Batavia’s next City Manager will have the opportunity to join a hard-working and committed team of employees who deliver high-quality services, work with an energetic and engaged Council, and help the Council guide the City into its vision for the future.

Appointed by the City Council, the City Manager serves as the Chief Executive Officer and Director of Finance for the City. The City Manager implements Council policies, provides organizational leadership for department directors and employees, and oversees the day-to-day business of government operations. In addition, the City Manager is responsible for monitoring and managing City funds and resources and develops a proposed annual budget for City Council consideration. The City Manager implements the City’s Strategic and Business Plans, which are adopted by City Council.

The City Manager has four direct reports: Director of Public Works, Assistant City Manager, Police Chief, and the Fire Chief.

Experience and Education

Minimum requirements include a bachelor’s degree and at least five (5) years of progressively responsible experience in a local government, including supervision/management.

Preferred qualifications include a master’s degree in public administration or a related field and experience in budget development and financial management, grants administration, labor relations, economic revitalization, intergovernmental relations, business and community engagement, strategic and business planning. An ICMA-CM is preferred but not required.

Residency within the City limits is required by Charter within a reasonable time after appointment.

Compensation

The salary depends on qualifications and includes an excellent benefits package.

How to Apply

Applications will be accepted electronically by The Novak Consulting Group at https://bit.ly/381Y0Cd. Applicants complete a brief online form and are prompted to provide a cover letter and resume. Open until filled with the first review of applications on December 30, 2020.

The job notice also can be found on the City of Batavia website.