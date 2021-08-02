City of Batavia Police Department garners tremendous support for Community Night Out on Aug. 10

If the number of sponsors is any indication, next Tuesday’s Batavia Police Community Night Out should be quite an event.

Thirty-seven business, organizations and individuals have signed on to support the outreach, which is scheduled for 5:30 to 8 p.m. Aug. 10 at the City Church St. Anthony’s campus at 114 Liberty St.

“We’re excited over the response to this initiative, which is aimed to bring the community and police together to build positive relationships, and to highlight the various services available,” said Detective Matthew Wojtaszczyk, event coordinator.

Wojtaszczyk mentioned that a “secondary goal” is to raise money for the City of Batavia Police K-9 program, specifically K-9 Officer Stephen Quider and his dog, Batu. The duo and Genesee County Sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Mullen and K-9 Frankie are expected to demonstrate their abilities at the gathering next week.

Batavia Downs Gaming and Western New York Heroes, Inc. (which provides services to veterans) are diamond sponsors of the event that offers entertainment in the forms of a bounce house, balloon artist, games at vendor booths, and pony rides through A Horse’s Friend Trail Riding & Youth Programs based in Rush.

Additionally, Police Chief Shawn Heubusch and Assistant Chief Chris Camp have offered their services at the dunk tank, which will raise money for the K-9 fund.

The Batavia Fire Department will conduct car seat safety checks in the public parking lot next to Wortzman Furniture.

Vendor agencies include Genesee/Orleans Council on Alcoholism and Substance Abuse, Genesee County Youth Bureau, Genesee County STOP-DWI, Genesee County Probation, Tobacco Free WNY and Batavia Community Schools.

Wojtaszczyk said a designated bus drop area will be set up at Central and Pringle avenues that night, with handicap parking available in the lot located at 236 Ellicott St. (just south of Borrell’s Gym).

Other sponsors are as follows:

Gold -- City of Batavia, Western New York Association of Chiefs of Police, New York State Association of Chiefs of Police, City of Batavia Fire, Graham Corporation, Chapin International, Extended Sound, Genesee County Sign Shop, Batavia City Church, Target, The Daily News. Eli Fish Brewing Company, Ken Barrett Chevrolet, WBTA, McGinnis Family, Tonawanda Valley Federal Credit Union, Genesee Family YMCA.

Silver -- Batavia Police Benevolent Association, A Horse’s Friend, Tompkins Bank of Castile/ Insurance, Batavia Family Dental, Northside Deli, Ficarella’s Pizzeria, Southside Deli, V.J. Gautieri Constructors, Inc., Genesee County Economic Development Center, Pathstone Corporation, Canisteo Police Club, Cedar Street Sales & Rental.

Bronze -- Tom Benedict and family, Bob Bialkowski, Habitat for Humanity of Genesee County, Notre Dame High School, O’Lacy’s Irish Pub, The Radley Family.

Photos from 2019 Community Night Out -- dunk tank and officers on horseback.