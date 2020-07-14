City of Batavia thanks retiring Police Officer Darryle Streeter for dedicated service

The City of Batavia honored Police Officer Darryle Streeter on Monday night upon his retirement (which took effect on April 30) after nearly 30 years of service. His proclamation stated that he received several commendations for excellence in DWI enforcement, response to critical incidents and for bravery and selflessness. In top photo, from left, Police Chief Shawn Heubusch, Assistant Chief Chris Camp, Streeter, wife, Maria; son, Benjamin, and daughter, Julia. In bottom photo, Streeter is joined by his colleagues for a group picture. Photos by Mike Pettinella.