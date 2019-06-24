City pays tribute to heroic efforts of Batavians Ralph Bush, Michael Paladino Jr.

The Batavia City Council presented proclamations to the family of Michael Paladino Jr. and to Ralph Bush for their heroic acts earlier this month.

In the top photo, Council member Patti Pacino reads the proclamation extolling the action of Mr. Paladino, who "gave his life for another" when he went to the aid of a woman who was being assaulted by a man in the City on June 1. From left are his daughter, Tea; son, Sonny; partner Rebecca Fili; sister, Macy; and mother, Mary Jo Fay.

In the bottom photo, Council President Eugene Jankowski reads the proclamation honoring Mr. Bush as Officer Darryle Streeter looks on. Bush, a former Military Police, was cited for his "quick action that saved the life" of Officer Streeter when he managed to free a gun from a would-be assailant during a traffic stop early in the morning on June 5.

Bush had just finished his shift at O-At-Ka Milk Products when he saw the suspect and the officer engaged in a physical altercation.

Photos by Mike Pettinella.