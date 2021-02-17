City planners approve site plan for radiology/ICU addition at United Memorial Medical Center

The Batavia City Planning & Development Committee on Tuesday night approved a site plan for a radiology/intensive care unit addition at United Memorial Medical Center at 127 North St.

The hospital’s request for an area variance -- in light of the front yard setback along Summit Street Extension being about 15 feet less than the minimum requirement of 25 feet -- is scheduled to be considered by the City Zoning Board of Appeals on Feb. 25.

Doug Randall, city code enforcement officer, said that he expects the variance to be approved as well since the two-story, 5,113-square-foot addition will be in line with the previous cancer treatment center addition.

According to information provided to Randall, the project will feature a new building entrance off of Summit Street Extension, three new parking spaces and landscaping along the entire frontage of the addition. About 75 percent of the proposed addition perimeter will abut the existing hospital structure.

Additionally, plans call for an extension of the 90-degree parking area in front of the cancer center, but do not include any new hospital beds.

UMMC President Daniel Ireland and Facilities Management Director Dave Hetrick attended the PDC meeting along with Joe Hanss, architect with Clark Patterson Lee of Rochester.

Ireland, responding to an email for comment today, said the $8 million investment will result in improvements to the facility infrastructure, such as heating and cooling, and direct patient care related items, and will include a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging unit, Computerized Tomography scanner, and improved flow and access to the main campus and the Radiology Department.

“The intensive care unit portion of this project will set the stage for a future renovation that will bring state-of-the-art ICU rooms to the facility,” he added.

He said he expects crews to break ground by the end of March, with all radiology additions and renovations as well as the shell of the future ICU to be completed in early 2022.

Final timelines are dependent on the continued approvals of local governing bodies and will be set once all local approvals are obtained, Ireland noted.

In other action, the PDC approved a site plan submitted by Jack Waggoner, owner of 39-43 Jackson St. -- a structure designated for renovation with the support of $100,000 in Building Improvement Fund money in connection with the New York State Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

Previously, the site plan was recommended for approval by the Genesee County Planning Board.

The application includes numerous improvements such as building out the storefront entrances, replacing windows, and installing new lighting, retractable fabric awnings and doors.

Three businesses are on the lower floor and five office units are on the top floor.

Waggoner said he is in the process of contracting with an architectural firm and hopes to begin renovations in May.

