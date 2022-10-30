Cline 300, Quilliam 297, Alishia Foss 712 at Mancuso's

The high scores continued in league action at Mancuso Bowling Center this week, with Brian Cline adding to his long list of perfect games.

Cline, 44, a prolific left-hander from Middleport, opened the Mancuso Real Estate Monday Doubles League with 300 and finished with a 725 series. The big night upped his average to 236.

Two members of the County Line Stone Friday Trios League registered games with 11 straight strikes. Jason Quilliam rolled 297 in a 715 series and Geoff Harloff put a long string together after an open in the first frame for 278 on the way to a 703 series.

Other high series at the Batavia establishment included Scott Culp with a trio of 250-plus games for 770 in the Mancuso Real Estate League; Alishia Foss with a 712 series in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 4-Man and Nick Johnson with a 771 series in the Turnbull Heating Triples.

