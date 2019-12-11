Colleagues, friends applaud retiring Genesee County Legislature Chairman Robert Bausch

Genesee County Legislature Chairman Robert Bausch, right, shares a laugh with Genesee County Jail Superintendent Bill Zipfel at this afternoon's reception in Bausch's honor at the Old Courthouse. Bausch is stepping down after 10 years as a legislator, including the past two as the board chair. The District 2 (Bergen, Byron, Elba) representative also has chaired the Ways & Means Committee for the past six years. He said that getting the new county jail project financing in place is one of the legislature's major accomplishments.

Bausch cuts the cake made in his honor as county employees, legislators and friends look on. He thanked the 18 men and women that have served on the legislature and his family for their support during his time in office. He also said that the selling of the former county nursing home was "a personal plus and minus because in my case, my father was very instrumental in building the nursing home, but issues had to be addressed."

Vicky Muckle, left, executive assistant to County Manager Jay Gsell, and Pam LaGrou, Genesee County Legislature clerk, present Bausch with the Top COW Award. COW stands for Committee of the Whole and Bausch was recognized for calling 24 of those special meetings during his tenure as chairman -- 12 in 2018 and 12 this year. Bausch also received a framed print of County Building I and the Old Courthouse from Don Read, former county clerk. Today's legislature meeting was his last, which means that he and his wife, Jan, will have more time to visit his five children and nine grandchildren (with another on the way) in Buffalo, Mendon, the Silicon Valley (California) and Philadelphia. Photos by Mike Pettinella.