Colleen Pimm posts 707 at Rose Garden; Foss hits 802

Colleen Pimm of Bergen, who came up through the youth bowling program at her hometown Rose Garden Bowl, registered her first United States Bowling Congress-certified 700 series on Saturday night in the Every Other Saturday League at Rose Garden.

The 47-year-old right-hander rolled games of 246-236-225 for 707. The daughter of the late Don Rich, a longtime league secretary at the Bergen bowling center, secured the 700 with a spare in the 10th frame. She consistently averages in the 180s, with a high of 196 in 2019-20.

In other Genesee Region USBC league action:

Curtis Foss of Medina posted his second 800 series of the season with a 279-244-279--802 effort in the Rick & Morty's Friday League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion;

Mickey Hyde of Le Roy came close to his first 800 series, recording 279-286-212--777 in the American Legion Thursday Men's League at Legion Lanes. A pocket 8-10 split in the 10th frame of game three cost him a chance at the honor score.

Dennis Meyer of Rochester led the way in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl with a 276 game and 761 series.

