October 17, 2022 - 10:16am

Colleen Pimm posts 707 at Rose Garden; Foss hits 802

posted by Mike Pettinella in sports, Bowling.

Colleen Pimm of Bergen, who came up through the youth bowling program at her hometown Rose Garden Bowl, registered her first United States Bowling Congress-certified 700 series on Saturday night in the Every Other Saturday League at Rose Garden.

The 47-year-old right-hander rolled games of 246-236-225 for 707. The daughter of the late Don Rich, a longtime league secretary at the Bergen bowling center, secured the 700 with a spare in the 10th frame. She consistently averages in the 180s, with a high of 196 in 2019-20.

In other Genesee Region USBC league action:

  • Curtis Foss of Medina posted his second 800 series of the season with a 279-244-279--802 effort in the Rick & Morty's Friday League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion;
  • Mickey Hyde of Le Roy came close to his first 800 series, recording 279-286-212--777 in the American Legion Thursday Men's League at Legion Lanes. A pocket 8-10 split in the 10th frame of game three cost him a chance at the honor score.
  • Dennis Meyer of Rochester led the way in the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl with a 276 game and 761 series.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

