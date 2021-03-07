Cordes spins 300, Wilson 298 in league action at Mancuso Bowling Center; scratch singles event this weekend

Apparently teammate Rich Wagner's 899 series on Feb. 11 has inspired Nathan Cordes of Batavia in the Toyota of Batavia Thursday 5-Man League at Mancuso Bowling Center.

Since Wagner's 300-300-299 feat, Cordes, a 31-year-old high revving righty, has been on a hot streak.

On Feb. 25, Cordes rolled a 280 game in a 772 series and earlier this week he registered his sixth United States Bowling Congress-certified perfect game in a 754 series.

In other league action last week:

Ken Wilson of East Bethany had one big game in the Antique World Tuesday Coed League at Mancuso's in his 617 series, that being a 298 -- 11 in a row before leaving two pins on the final ball.

Mickey Hyde of Le Roy had the front nine strikes before being stopped, shooting 279 in a 743 series in the American Legion Thursday Night Men's League at Le Roy Legion Lanes. Fred Mathers also cracked the 700 mark with 713.

In tournament competition, the team of Scott Culp, Matt Balduf, Darleen Balduf and Aaron Philp captured the $800 first prize at the annual Ron Riggi Memorial Handicap Tournament in Le Roy. Their winning score was 3,701. Culp also won the singles event with 1,042 for four games.

Mark Brown, Kai Clark, Chris Bardol and Dave Emler placed second with 3,565, winning $400, while Hyde, John Lowe, Shayne Herold and Tim Thomas finished third with 3,562, good for $320.

The T.F. Brown's Scratch Eliminator tournament is scheduled for March 12-13 at Mancuso's. First prize is $750 and a free entry to the Airport Lanes (Buffalo) Sweeper at 6 p.m. March 19.

Qualifying squad (four games) times for the Batavia event are 6:30 p.m. Friday and 1 p.m. Saturday. The entry fee is $65. One in five per squad will advance to the finals.

To sign up, contact Mark Brown at 716-474-7960.