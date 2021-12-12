Local Matters

December 12, 2021 - 6:41pm

Cory Russell spins 756 at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen

posted by Mike Pettinella in Bowling, sports, Rose Garden Bowl, Genesee Region USBC.

Just four years ago, Cory Russell of Bergen was a 151 average bowler in league competition at his hometown Rose Garden Bowl.

This season, the 36-year-old right-hander has improved to 186 -- thanks to this week's 756 series in the Thursday Owls League.

Russell bowled games of 243, 234 and 279 -- getting the first nine strikes before leaving a 4-pin in the final game -- on lanes 5-6.

In other action around the Genesee Region USBC, Batavian Tom Fluker raised his league-leading average to 236 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League with a 718 series, which included a 289 game.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.

