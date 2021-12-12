Cory Russell spins 756 at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen

Just four years ago, Cory Russell of Bergen was a 151 average bowler in league competition at his hometown Rose Garden Bowl.

This season, the 36-year-old right-hander has improved to 186 -- thanks to this week's 756 series in the Thursday Owls League.

Russell bowled games of 243, 234 and 279 -- getting the first nine strikes before leaving a 4-pin in the final game -- on lanes 5-6.

In other action around the Genesee Region USBC, Batavian Tom Fluker raised his league-leading average to 236 in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League with a 718 series, which included a 289 game.

For a list of high scores, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.