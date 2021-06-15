Council OKs parking lot paving, pact with Casella Waste

Parking lots, trash collection and rezoning of a small parcel on East Main Street were among the subjects of resolutions passed Monday night by Batavia City Council during its Business Meeting in the City Centre Council Board Room.

Council members voted to use $70,000 from the appropriated parking lot reserve to resurface parking lots on Center Street, Ellicott Street and at Lions Park this summer.

Projected cost per lot is $50,000 for Center Street, $12,500 for Lions Park and $7,200 for the Canale lot, which is west of 240 Ellicott St.

Williams Park is on the city’s paving scheduled for 2022-23.

The board also formally approved an agreement with Casella Waste Systems of New York, which has offered to empty the trash cans at city parks and downtown at no charge.

The pact, set to run through Nov. 30 with the option to renew for up to two years, stipulates that Casella will empty the park receptacles on a daily basis and downtown containers on a weekly basis in return for painting the receptacles dark blue and placing a sign on them, stating “Serviced by Casella Waste.”

Council, in order to move the Healthy Living Campus project forward, referred to the City Planning & Development Committee a request from the GLOW YMCA and United Memorial Medical Center to rezone a small parcel at 211½ E. Main St. from P-2 (Planned Development) to C-3 (Commercial) to consolidate all the property into a Commercial zone.

The rezoning referral is on the agenda of tonight’s PDC meeting at the City Centre.

Previously, City Council and the PDC signed off on the rezoning of 211 E. Main St.

Project consultant David Ciurzynski said the UMMC/St. Jerome boiler house sits on 211½ E. Main St., which is north of 211 E. Main St.

“Because our building crosses the north property line of 211 into 211½, we need to have it rezoned as well,” he said. “After everything is rezoned we can start the process of combining the various parcels into one parcel for the project.”

In other action, Council approved:

The appointment of five residents to the City Audit Advisory Board through the end of the year. They are citizens Nicholas Harris, Marc Staley and Paul Battaglia, and Council members Bialkowski and Jankowski.