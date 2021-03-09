Council passes BOA grant, budget, water/meter rate, YMCA agreement, police reform plan resolutions

Batavia is on the front end of a New York State grant program designed to move the city closer to renovating the City Centre and Harvester campuses.

At Monday night’s Business Meeting, City Council passed a resolution authorizing Council President Eugene Jankowski Jr. to sign a contract with the New York Department of State to secure $193,500 via a Brownfield Opportunity Area Pre-Development Grant.

The city applied for the funding in July 2019, received approval six months later and now has the finalized contract in hand.

“It’s a brand-new grant program and we’re one of the first communities to receive this,” City Manager Rachael Tabelski said, adding that it is unique in that the state will pay the city in quarterly installments, with the first payment in advance.

“With BOA grants, that is typically how it works. With other state grants, you have to spend everything before you get the reimbursement,” she added.

Tabelski said the grant will pay for the bulk of the project’s $215,000 price tag. The remainder is set aside for in-kind staff support from the city manager’s office, public works director, maintenance supervisor and the Batavia Development Corporation director.

She said funds will be used for preliminary engineering and architectural studies; legal and real estate services; zoning updates; marketing, and developer communication at both sites and for possible site and subdivision layouts and legal, real estate and demolition analysis at the Harvester Avenue facility.

The grant will open the door to needed enhancements at the City Centre, which was awarded $1 million from the state’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative, and to transform the 23-acre Harvester industrial site into an updated hub for business, Tabelski said.

In other action, Council approved the following resolutions:

On a 7-1 vote, with Rose Mary Christian opposing, the 2021-22 budget ordinance and a local law setting new water rates, meter fees and a capital improvement fee. The property tax rate will go from $9.59 per thousand of assessed value to $9.73 per thousand, while the water rates and meter fees will increase by 3.5 percent and the capital improvement fees will go up by 10 percent.

The addition of the GLOW YMCA to the building space lease agreement with City Church at 114 Liberty St. in light of approval to have the YMCA run the city’s youth program beginning April 1. In conjunction with those measures, Council voted to terminate a previous contract with Genesee County for a shared youth bureau executive director.

The adoption of the City of Batavia’s police reform plan that is to be submitted to the state by April 1 per Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s executive order No. 203.