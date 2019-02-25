Council says no to Christian's resolution opposing NY's Reproductive Health Act after impassioned public session

The Batavia City Council tonight – after a second emotion-filled 90-minute public comment session at the outset of its monthly Conference meeting -- decided by an 8-1 vote not to consider a resolution drafted by Council member Rose Mary Christian opposing the recently-passed New York Reproductive Health Act.

Christian cast the only vote to move the resolution to the board’s next Business meeting, much to the chagrin of the overwhelming majority of the 125 people in attendance at the City Hall Council chambers.

The resolution, if it had been forwarded and eventually passed, would have then been sent to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, Sen. Michael Ranzenhofer, Assemblyman Stephen Hawley, the Supreme Court of the United States and “all others deemed necessary and proper.”

Passed into state law in January, the Reproductive Health Act removes abortion from the state's criminal code, allows for medical professionals other than doctors to perform abortions, and legalizes abortion after 24 weeks in cases where it would protect a woman's health or where a fetus is not viable. Previously, state law allowed abortions after 24 weeks only if the woman's life was at risk.

Seventeen people – 11 of them from Batavia – spoke on the issue, with 15 in favor of Council sending the letter and/or making Batavia “a sanctuary city for the unborn” and two expressing the opinion that the Council, as a local governing entity, should not be compelled to weigh in on such a polarizing debate.

Several pro-life speakers invoked Biblical passages and stern warnings of God’s judgment upon Council members while others focused on the premise that life begins at conception and that abortion is murder.

Tonight’s turnout was slightly less than the Council meeting of Feb. 11, where about 200 people turned out and 18 people spoke (with 14 in favor of the letter and four against it).

Council President Eugene Jankowski -- after hearing impassioned speeches on both sides of the issue and dousing a brief shouting match between Christian and Batavia resident Diana Kastenbaum, who was against the resolution – addressed the audience by stating it was his responsibility to represent the entire city and noted that the city was divided.

“It would be no difference if pro-choice people came to us and asked us to write a letter (supporting the RHA),” Jankowski said.

His words were quickly followed by someone who yelled out “coward” from the audience.

“So you don’t agree with somebody, you’re a racist or a coward,” Jankowski responded, adding that he wrote his own letter. “Packing the council room is not an indication that a majority (is in favor of the resolution).”

Council member John Canale said he is “absolutely” opposed to the law and called it an “atrocity”, but agreed with Jankowski that it wouldn’t be prudent to send a letter that represents the entire city.

“Do we send the letter? My feelings are the same as yours, Geno,” he said. “If the pro-choice said to send a letter saying the City of Batavia and its resident support it (the law), I would be upset as well as most of the people in this room. I will write a letter as a citizen (of Batavia, not as a council member).”

Christian then said Canale “was correct in a lot of what you said except”, circling back to her convictions when it comes to abortion, “you are not standing up for the unborn.”

To which, Jankowski said there is a better way to proceed – “as individuals we have more power.”

Moments later, when Jankowski asked for his colleagues to publicly state whether to move the resolution forward to the March 11 Business meeting, and only Christian said yes, Batavian Kathy Stefani, one of the last speakers, shouted “I’m ashamed of every one of you” as she walked out of the room.

It wasn’t much longer before the rest of the pro-life crowd filed out of the meeting, visibly upset and dejected.

(Another story, featuring some of the speakers’ comments, will be filed on Tuesday).