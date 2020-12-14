Council set to vote on part-time City Court judge position tonight

Batavia City Council is expected to vote tonight to fill the vacant part-time City Court judge position.

Council President Eugene Jankowski said today that the board met on Friday in executive session to consider candidates for the position, coming to a consensus but not taking an official vote.

He said that is on the agenda for the Conference/Business meetings set for 7 o’clock at the City Centre Council Board Room.

“We did it the same way we proceeded the previous times (to fill vacant justice positions),” Jankowski said. “Then we made sure to check that the person was still interested, and we will conduct an official vote tonight.”

It is believed there were at least two persons interested in the post, but Jankowski would not reveal any names. The position carries a six-year term, effective Jan. 1.

The vacancy occurred upon the Oct. 29 death of David Saleh, who was appointed as part-time City Court judge in December 2019.

In other developments, Council is expected to consider:

A resolution authorizing a contract with Empire Access, headquartered in Prattsburgh, to provide the city with secure fiber internet to connect all facilities at a cost of $3,500 and for a service agreement for five years at an annual cost of $8,400.

Empire Access was one of nine companies to respond to a request for proposal from the city, which, according to Interim City Manager Rachael Tabelski, is experiencing slow connection speeds and connectivity problems with its current point-to-point/multi-point radio controlled wireless system.

Tabelski said the other firms that submitted bids were First Light, Granite, NetWolves, Nitel, Marchese Computer Products, Spectrotel, Spectrum and TDSUSA.Net.

A resolution to give access to the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation to a small parcel of the Dwyer Stadium property at 267 Bank St. for environmental contamination clean-up in connection with remedial work at the Batavia Iron and Metal site next door at 301 Bank St.