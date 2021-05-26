County manager urges residents to take steps to conserve water on peak days this summer

Genesee County Manager Matt Landers said he is ready to do his part to conserve water this summer as all indications point to “another tight water season for us here.”

Echoing what County Engineer Tim Hens said in a report on The Batavian last month, Landers is urging residents to take steps to use less water as hot summer days near.

Speaking at the Genesee County Legislature this afternoon, Landers said a water conservation press release is going out on Friday, listing 10 “little things” that people can do to conserve.

“Demand is outpacing supply and on peak days, there is going to be a potential shortage,” he said. “So, just like last year (when) we asked our residents to hold back on doing certain things, we’re going to be asking residents to do the same this summer to help us get through, especially on hot days.”

Landers said that on there likely will be some days where the county will run short. He said it is “critical” for everyone to do their part.”

“I promised Tim that I won’t water my lawn this summer. So, I’ll do my part,” he added.

Conservation efforts last year from residents “stepping up and helping us out” resulted in a decrease in use of 300,000 gallons per day, Landers said.

“We’re asking for the same cooperation this summer as we work feverishly and hard to complete Phase 2 (of the countywide water project), which will give us a little bit of breathing room,” he advised. “As we all know, Phase 2 is delayed, largely due to COVID, and will be coming online next summer.”