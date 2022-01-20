County to charge $46,286 to towns, city for election fees

Municipalities in Genesee County racked up $40,505 in expenses to conduct the Nov. 2 general election, according to information provided by the county’s Real Property Tax Services department.

Per diem fees for training, inspectors and coordinators elections are covered by Genesee County with the expectation that it will be reimbursed after the exact amounts are determined.

According to a resolution passed on Wednesday by the Genesee County Legislature’s Ways & Means Committee (and subject to approval by the full legislature next week), the towns and City of Batavia are responsible for the following charges:

City of Batavia, $11,070;

Alabama, $1,615;

Alexander, $1,790;

Batavia, $3,770;

Bergen, $1,860;

Bethany, $1,220;

Byron, $1,650;

Darien, $1,685;

Elba, $1,685;

Le Roy, $4,335;

Oakfield, $1,830;

Pavilion, $1,720;

Pembroke, $4,230;

Stafford, $2,045.

Additionally, $5,781 in fees for the 2021 early voting period (Oct. 23-31) will be charged back to the City of Batavia and towns as follows:

City of Batavia, $1,331;

Alabama, $173;

Alexander, $231;

Batavia, $636;

Bergen, $348;

Bethany, $173;

Byron, $231;

Darien, $347;

Elba, $231;

Le Roy, $809;

Oakfield, $289;

Pavilion, $231;

Pembroke, $462;

Stafford, $289

Ways & Means approved resolutions authorizing the Board of Elections to contract with NTS Data Services of Niagara Falls to provide poll book, team registration and full document imaging for 2022 at a cost of $34,809 and for cybersecurity for 2022 at a startup cost of $11,509 followed by a payment of $8,809 for software and support services.