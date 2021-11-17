County to GCC: We will pay half of infrastructure renovation only if New York State comes through

While deeming all five of the capital improvement projects proposed by Genesee Community College President Dr. James Sunser as “necessary,” members of the Genesee County Legislature’s Ways & Means Committee this afternoon decided to partially fund four of them next year – as long as New York State lives up to its end of the bargain.

The committee, after hearing of the county’s plan of action from County Manager Matt Landers, voted in favor of spending up to $1.7 million, which equals half of the cost of the following projects:

Replacement of the soccer/lacrosse turf on the field adjacent to the Richard C. Call Arena (Total cost $950,000).

Replacement of the cooling tower (Total cost $410,000).

Renovation of a connective corridor (Total cost $180,000).

Complete roof replacement on the Technology Building (Total cost $1,060,000).

Replacement of the Conable Technology Building parking lot (Total cost $800,000).

The resolution passed at a meeting at the Old County Courthouse today is subject to final approval by the full legislature. It reiterates what Sunser communicated to the committee on Nov. 3 – that New York State would contribute 50 percent of the funding as long as Genesee County did the same.

Landers said the county will appropriate money for the first four projects listed above in 2022 and hold off on the Technology Building parking lot until 2023.

“If the state says no, then we’re back to the drawing board,” Landers said. “These are necessary projects, but we’re not on the hook if there is no state support.”

In other action, the committee:

Approved using an additional $680,000 from unexpended reserves to keep the 2022 budget tax levy the same as it was in 2021 -- $31,451,727.

This action, reported first on The Batavian last week, drops the property tax rate to $9.18, which is less than the $9.37 that was proposed in the preliminary budget. The 2021 tax rate was $9.80.

The full legislature is expected to vote on the budget at its meeting next Monday.

Legislature Chair Rochelle Stein commended management, staff and her colleagues for conducting a budgetary process that was “clear, direct, concise and responsive to the questions asked by the community” and for not raising the tax levy.

Scheduled a public hearing for 5:30 p.m. Dec. 8 at the Old County Courthouse to consider Local Law Introductory No. 7, Year 2021, that puts the salaries of county elected or appointed fixed term employees at the following levels:

-- Commission of Elections (Richard Siebert and Lorie Longhany), $51,055.

-- Director of Human Resources (Anita Cleveland), $93,341.

-- Commissioner of Social Services (David Rumsey), $93,993.

-- Director of Real Property Tax Services (Kevin Andrews), $5,000.

-- County Clerk (Michael Cianfrini), $100,749.

-- Treasurer (Scott German), $107,966.

-- Sheriff (William Sheron), $110,243.

-- Highway Superintendent (Tim Hens), $124,626.

Approved monthly premium rates, effective Jan. 1, 2022, of the county’s Self-Funded Health Benefits Plan to reflect an across-the-board 4.5 percent increase over the 2021 rates.

The county offers Partnership Plus and Traditional Plans (for some Genesee Community College employees), and Health and Wellness Plans (for all county employees) with rates ranging from $727 a month for single plans, to $2,844 a month for family (three or more) plans.

County employees also have access to dental and vision benefits.

On average, the county pays 87 percent of the premium and the employees pay 13 percent, Landers said.

Reappointed Molly Haungs, marketing manager of LandPro Equipment, to a two-year term on the GLOW Workforce Development Board and James Kingston of Elba to a two-year term to the Genesee County Soil & Water Conservation District board of directors.

