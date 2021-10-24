Culp, Foss are 1-2 heading into Masters bowling finals

Honeoye Falls’ Scott Culp and Medina’s Curtis Foss, two of the Genesee Region USBC’s most prolific bowlers, nailed down the top two spots on Saturday for the eight-game Peterson Point match play finals of the 59th GRUSBC Masters Tournament at Medina Lanes.

The final round, which features the eight bowlers who advanced through eight games yesterday, begins at noon this afternoon.

Culp, a former Masters champion, averaged 249.6 for his eight games – tallying 1,997 pins on 1,020 in the qualifying round and 977 in the semifinals – to earn the No. 1 seed.

Foss, who rolled a 300 game in the qualifying round, knocked down 1,931 pins – 1,005 in qualifying and 926 in the semis. Foss will be looking for his sixth Masters crown.

The semifinals featured the top 12 of the 42 bowlers who entered the tournament, with the top eight advancing to the round-robin finals.

Jim Pursel of Batavia also cracked the 1,900 mark, finishing with a 279 final game to grab the No. 3 seed. Pursel had 934 in qualifying and 978 in the semis.

Rounding out the finals’ field of competitors who will be vying for the $550 first prize are:

Geoff Harloff of Batavia, 959-917—1,876;

Hayden Allis of Medina, 963-900—1,863;

Jason Quilliam of Batavia, 897-927—1,824;

Jim Foss of Medina, 958-852—1,810;

Alex Allis of Medina, 901-882—1,783.

Missing out, but cashing, were Mark Brown of Attica (1,763), John Ross of Middleport (1,740), Matt Balduf of South Byron (1,735) and Devon Leach of Batavia (1,691).