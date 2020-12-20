Culver 751, Sprague 747, Baney 729 as young bowlers strike it big on the lanes; Yates 299 at Rose Garden Bowl

Youth bowlers stole the spotlight in Genesee Region USBC league bowling action this week.

In the Saturday Junior Mixers League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion, 13-year-old Ryleigh Culver put together games of 266, 247 and 238 for a 751 series -- his first USBC-certified 700 series.

Bowling on lanes 5-6, the Medina right-hander had no open frames over the three games using two new 15-pound bowling balls he got as early Christmas presents from his dad and grandfather -- the Storm Axiom and Roto-Grip Hustle.

In the T.F. Brown's Adult-Child League at Mancuso Bowling Center in Batavia, 18-year-old Tony Sprague of Batavia fired 268-224-255--747 to lead all bowlers.

And in the Genesee Region Youth Travel League today at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen, 15-year-old Gavin Baney of Holley finished with a 278 game for a 729 series to lead the Oak Orchard Bowl tream over Oak Orchard Bowl II by a 26.5-1.5 margin.

Teammate Jesse Keller chipped in with a 649 series, his best three-game set ever.

In adult competition, William Yates of Churchville rolled a 299 game and 760 series to lead the Thursday Owls League at Rose Garden Bowl.

The 64-year-old right-hander left an 8-pin on a light hit on the final ball.

In the Turnbull Heating Triples League at Mancuso's, Nate Cordes of Batavia started with 266 and 287 en route to a 763 series.

