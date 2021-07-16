Local Matters

July 16, 2021 - 12:07pm

Culvert work closes South Main Street near Wortendyke

posted by Mike Pettinella in news, notify, town of batavia, genesee county, South Main Street Road, Wortendyke Road.

Photo: Genesee County and Town of Batavia crews are working to replace culverts along South Main Street Road and Wortendyke Road – a project that is expected to take about six weeks. During that time, the South Main Street Road will be closed to motorists heading west about three-quarters of a mile from the Wortendyke Road intersection and at the intersection for those traveling on Wortendyke Road. Photo by Mike Pettinella.

