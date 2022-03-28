Curtis Foss rolls two 800 series, 300 game; Bailey 781

Curtis Foss of Medina added to his long list of honor scores this week by rolling an 814 series in the Sneezy's Monday Night League at Oak Orchard Bowl in Albion.

The 34-year-old right-hander had games of 278, 257 and 279 for the big series -- his second 800 in 10 days at Oak Orchard Bowl.

On March 18, he rolled 300-279-231--810 in the Rick & Morty Doubles League.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC, Chris Bailey of Batavia posted 258-265-258--781 in the Turnbull Heating Triples League and Fred Gravanda of Batavia finished with 276 in a 765 series in the Toyota of Batavia 5-Man League, both at Mancuso Bowling Center.

For a list of the high scores for the week, click on the Pin Points tab at the top of the home page.