Defense, Stefaniak's 21 power Batavia to 47-29 win over visiting Greece Olympia

On a night of subpar shooting, the host Batavia High Lady Devils rode their tenacious pressure defense to a 47-29 victory over Greece Olympia in Monroe County Division 4 varsity girls’ basketball action.

Batavia, 10-1, made just seven of 43 attempts from the field in the first half, but held a 20-16 lead thanks to a swarming zone defense and full-court press that created numerous turnovers and forced Olympia into taking difficult shots.

Olympia led 10-7 after the first quarter as Batavia went 2-for-20 and went up 14-7 after Batavia missed its first nine shots of the second quarter.

But things quickly turned Batavia’s way as a three-pointer by senior guard Ryann Stefaniak ignited a 13-0 run that put the Lady Devils up 20-14. A layup by junior forward Emma Krolczyk, two free throws by senior forward Jenae Colkey, two more baskets by Stefaniak and a steal and layup by sophomore guard Mackenzie Reigle completed the burst.

Batavia broke it open in the third quarter, outscoring the Lady Spartans, 12-2, behind Krolczyk’s eight points, to take a 32-18 lead.

Stefaniak tallied nine of her game-high 21 points in the fourth quarter as Batavia pulled away. She also had four rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Krolczyk finished with 12 points while Byrn Wormley had four points, four assists and two steals; Colkey had five rebounds and three steals, and Reigle had four steals and three assists to go with her four points.

For the game, Batavia was 19-for-70 from the field and 5-for-17 from the free throw line.

Junior guard Janelle Miller and senior center Leah Stewart each had eight points for Olympia, 3-8.

The Lady Devils play two games on the road next week – Tuesday at Brighton and Friday at Pittsford Sutherland.