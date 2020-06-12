Developer of Brickhouse Commons in Pembroke to reach out to national restaurant chain

The developer of a proposed mixed-use building across from Pembroke Central High School on Route 77 says he plans to find a national chain to occupy retail space on the first floor of the 32,000-square foot facility that also will include 17 apartments on the second and third floors.

Randy Fancher, president of Fancher Properties, today said he’s looking forward to continuing the process after receiving a recommendation of approval with modifications of a special use permit from the Genesee County Planning Board on Thursday night.

“We do have a commercial space available with a drive-thru, so once we get the Town’s blessing on the 24th, we’re going to start soliciting Mighty Taco, Starbucks, some national chain to be an anchor tenant,” said Fancher, speaking of the Brickhouse Commons, LLC project.

The Pembroke Town Planning Board will consider granting final approval of the project at its next meeting on June 24.

Fancher said this is the company’s first foray into actual ownership of a project of this magnitude. His brother, Jeff, is vice president of Fancher Properties.

“We work in the traunch industry and we work on these projects all over Western New York,” he said. “We’ve not physically been the owner of one, but we’re involved in a lot of them. This exact building was just built in Rochester by another developer and we bought their plans.”

The plan is to construct a three-story multi-use building featuring 8,200 square feet of space for retail businesses as well as indoor parking and fitness area for tenants on the first floor and 15 two-bedroom and two one-bedroom apartments on the second and third floors.

The $3 million development will be located at the Genesee County Economic Development Center’s Buffalo East Technology Park in the Town of Pembroke’s Interchange District.

Fancher said he has received a verbal commitment from the GCEDC on his company’s request for $615,924 of property, sales, and mortgage tax incentives. GCEDC officials estimate that the project will produce $5.50 of economic impact for every $1 of proposed incentives.

Genesee County planners supported the plan, but called for revisions that include a driveway connection or road extension between the parking lot and Brick House Corners Drive, and a pedestrian connection between the development and Tim Hortons to the north.

They also urged Fancher to consult with Pembroke Central School District administration to address potential safety issues involved pedestrians – primarily students – crossing Route 77.

Fancher, whose children attend Pembroke Central, said that is a priority.

“As far as the crosswalk, I have no problems talking with the DOT (Department of Transportation) to see what their recommendations are to make it safe,” he said.

County planners also questioned the configuration of the drive-thru, noting that the site plan has it passing through parking spots.

“The drive-thru set up is a little unique but the engineer that we’ve worked with has done this on other projects in Buffalo and Ellicottville,” Fancher said. “The way the property is laid out, that’s the way the drive-thru has to be.”

He said a “best-case scenario” has construction starting this fall with completion in the fall of 2021.

In other action, county planners recommended:

-- Approval of a referral of the “final plat” of the Clinton Gardens Subdivision filed by Batavia Homes & Development (owners John and Leslie Harrower) on property behind 387 Garden Drive.

The proposal outlines the division of a portion of the property’s 11 acres into six separate single-family parcels on detached lots, with five of them dimensioned for development and the remaining portion to be set aside for future development.

Robert Pidanick, senior project manager for Nussbaumer & Clarke, Inc., of Buffalo, said the project will result in the connection of the current dead-end streets Carolwood Drive and Harrold Square, adding that work on 460 feet of new road is expected to be start next week.

He also said that one home is already under construction.

Future plans call for the creation of 17 more lots to complete the development, Pidanick said.

The project will be considered by the City Planning & Development Committee next Tuesday.

-- Approval of a referral for a special use permit and area variance for an addition of 20 housing units at DePaul Apartments, 555 East Main St., Batavia.

The plan calls for the construction of a 20,100-square foot, two-story addition on the north side of the existing 42-unit development for low-income tenants. Other work includes the expansion of the parking area, adjustment of the storm drainage system and site grading.

This project also will go before the City Planning & Development Committee on Tuesday.

-- Approval with modifications on a referral for a special use permit submitted by Martin Rivers for a motor vehicle repair shop within a commercial district at 5278 Clinton St. Rd., Batavia, (on the property of R&D Electronics).

Planners require that the owner make sure that signage complies with zoning regulations and that storage and disposal of waste oils are consistent with state and federal laws.