Devon Leach marks return to action with 802 series

It seems as though Batavian Devon Leach has made it all the way back from injuries sustained in a car accident last November.

The 27-year-old right-hander registered his first United States Bowling Congress-certified 800 series earlier this week in the Mancuso Realty Monday Doubles League at Mancuso Bowling Center -- coming through with two strikes and 9 pins in the 10th frame for an 802.

His games were 279 (with the front nine strikes), 245 and 278 (with the front six strikes).

Leach, an employee of Immaculate Cleaning and Removal in Batavia, suffered shoulder and back injuries in the accident just before Thanksgiving and had to sit out the rest of the bowling season.

He's making up for lost time, averaging 221 over the first several weeks, using a Roto Grip UFO Alert bowling ball.

Elsewhere around the Genesee Region USBC, Naomi Hyde rolled a 277 game and 636 series in the Tompkins Insurance Monday NFL League at Mancuso's, while Harris Busmire had a 297 game and 767 series in the Wednesday Men's Handicap League at Rose Garden Bowl in Bergen.

