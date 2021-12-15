DiRisio's hat trick powers Batavia ND over WFL, 10-1

Senior winger Vin DiRisio registered a hat trick Tuesday night – with all three goals coming in his team’s six-goal second period – to lead Batavia Notre Dame United to a 10-1 victory over the WFL Panthers in Section V hockey at the Geneva Recreation Complex.

DiRisio upped his season total to nine goals, one behind senior line mate Gavin Schrader, as United raised its record to 3-2. BND hosts Amherst at 8 p.m. Friday at the Batavia Ice Arena in tournament competition.

Last night, United unleashed 49 shots at a pair of WFL goaltenders – scoring twice in the first period, breaking the contest open with six in the middle period and twice in the third period. United goalie Courtney Schum stopped 21 of 22 shots, yielding WFL’s only goal early in the second period that cut BND’s lead to 2-1.

Senior Zack Eschberger, center on the first line with DiRisio and Schrader, returned to action and promptly put the visitors on the board at 3:54 of the first period, with assists from Schrader and junior Ronin Hofmaster. Schrader made it 2-0 eight minutes later on a power play goal with Hofmaster and DiRisio assisting.

Following a goal by the Panthers’ Lucas Springer early in the second period, BND took control with six goals over the next 11 minutes – the three by DiRisio and one each from Hofmaster, freshman Brady Johnson and Eschberger. Jameson Motyka had three assists and Noah Hudson two.

Schrader and Motyka rounded out the scoring with goals nine seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, with Eschberger and Johnson assisting, respectively.

For the season, Schrader has 10 goals and 10 assists, DiRisio nine goals and seven assists, Hofmaster five goals and seven assists, and Motyka four goals and seven assists.